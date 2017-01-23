ND legislature considering a bill to decriminalize marijuana
One Bismarck lawmaker says the Compassionate Care Act, legalization of medicinal cannabis, passing in North Dakota, is a sign of shifting attitudes across the country. While possessing, smoking or selling marijuana would remain illegal, it would lower the penalty from possible jail time to an infraction.
