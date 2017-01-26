ND faces spread of influenza virus Wednesday, January 25
Due to the high volume of flu cases Sanford Medical Center and CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck began restricting its visitors on Tuesday. Bismarck-Burleigh Health Director Renae Moch is urging local residents to disinfect surfaces they frequently touch at home, work and school.
