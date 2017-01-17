ND energy under Trump Administration
The 7,000 people that attended Donald Trump's speech during the petroleum conference in Bismarck hope the promises he made in May will soon come true. "I certainly hope that one of the first things the Trump Administration does is take the necessary steps to get 1,100 feet of a 1,300 mile pipeline done and in place, the oil should've been flowing by now," said Ron Ness, NOrth Dakota Petroleum Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 14
|Loosey
|11
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Dec 31
|DakotaKyd
|31
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec '16
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec '16
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC