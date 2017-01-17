ND energy under Trump Administration

The 7,000 people that attended Donald Trump's speech during the petroleum conference in Bismarck hope the promises he made in May will soon come true. "I certainly hope that one of the first things the Trump Administration does is take the necessary steps to get 1,100 feet of a 1,300 mile pipeline done and in place, the oil should've been flowing by now," said Ron Ness, NOrth Dakota Petroleum Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.