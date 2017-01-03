Morton County Sheriff's Department re...

Morton County Sheriff's Department releases DAPL protests "By the Numbers" report

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

The Morton County Sheriff's Department says the protests have cost state and local taxpayers more than $22 million since protests began last August. This stems from the help from more than 90 in-state agencies and more than 30 agencies from outside North Dakota supporting local law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casi Bolon Jan 2 Beathera 9
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Dec 31 DakotaKyd 31
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story Dec 13 Go figr 27
News Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave... Dec 11 how far 7
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,171

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC