Morton County Sheriff's Department releases DAPL protests "By the Numbers" report
The Morton County Sheriff's Department says the protests have cost state and local taxpayers more than $22 million since protests began last August. This stems from the help from more than 90 in-state agencies and more than 30 agencies from outside North Dakota supporting local law enforcement.
