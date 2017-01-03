Missionaries to speak about Slovenia ...

Missionaries to speak about Slovenia Sunday in Kenmare

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Minot Daily News

Missionaries Dom and Linda Vetter of Bismarck will speak at 10 a.m. Sunday at Alive Christian Fellowship, located at 203 4th Avenue SE in Kenmare, about their mission trips to Slovenia. Dom Vetter said Wednesday that the couple has traveled to the former communist country up to 10 times during the past eight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casi Bolon Jan 2 Beathera 9
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Dec 31 DakotaKyd 31
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story Dec 13 Go figr 27
News Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave... Dec 11 how far 7
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,751

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC