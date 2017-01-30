Meeting requirements
Less than six months after opening its doors, Minot's opioid treatment clinic is busier than its corporate owners expected it might be at this point. The Minot facility is North Dakota's first opioid treatment clinic using drug therapy with methadone to assist in client recovery.
