Mayor Seminary recall petition gaining momentum
It's been less than a week since the Secretary of State approved the petition to recall Bismarck Mayor Mike Seminary, and the people behind the recall effort say several people are interested in running against Seminary. The committee Better Leadership For A Better Bismarck says the process has just begun, but three candidates have already expressed interest.
