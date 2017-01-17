Large-scale companies change paid family leave rules

In this Jan. 12, 2017 photo, Jeana Lockwood, holds newborn Natalie Elaine, as she poses with her family, from left, Joanna, 8, Julia, 18 months, Esther, 3, and Naomi, 5 and husband Joe, at St. Alexius Health hospital in Bismarck, N.D. The night before, the rural Bismarck couple crashed on an icy road enroute to the hospital to give birth. She ended up giving birth in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.