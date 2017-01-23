Hundreds of buffalo quarantined because of poison
In an Oct. 10, 2016 photo, a group of bison graze a native grassland pasture in the rolling hills of Cannonball Ranch in Morton County south of Mandan, N.D. Hundreds of buffalo are under quarantine in North Dakota and South Dakota after an illegal poison was used to kill prairie dogs. less In an Oct. 10, 2016 photo, a group of bison graze a native grassland pasture in the rolling hills of Cannonball Ranch in Morton County south of Mandan, N.D. Hundreds of buffalo are under quarantine in North ... more BISMARCK, N.D. - Hundreds of buffalo are under quarantine in North Dakota and South Dakota after a poison was illegally used to kill prairie dogs.
