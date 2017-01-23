Historical value
The extensive records collection of the Indian Claims Commission era from the late longtime Minot attorney Jonathan C. Eaton Jr. are among three special collections of historical value in the Three Tribes Museum near New Town. Marilyn Hudson, longtime administrator of the Three Tribes Museum, said Eaton and his wife, Betty, were good friends of the museum, visiting the facility and making a number of donations, including the Eaton collection, a large blue vase made by the Three Tribes Stoneware program in the 1960s and a western painting.
