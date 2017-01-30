Heitkamp asks for more aid to help with protests
U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp was in Bismarck today to speak at the North Dakota American Legion Winter Conference, but she stopped to talk about her request for more federal resources to help with the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Heitkamp says her request is nothing new and she asked the Obama administration for the same thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 14
|Loosey
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec '16
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec '16
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC