Federal charges filed in May 2016 Lame Deer stabbing death -

Read more: The Navajo Times

The Billings Gazette reports 28-year-old Tyson Jo Lonebear of Bismarck, North Dakota, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Chay Little in Lame Deer. Charges against Lonebear were initially filed in tribal court.

Read more at The Navajo Times.

