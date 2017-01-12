Federal charges filed in May 2016 Lame Deer stabbing death -
The Billings Gazette reports 28-year-old Tyson Jo Lonebear of Bismarck, North Dakota, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Chay Little in Lame Deer. Charges against Lonebear were initially filed in tribal court.
