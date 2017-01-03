Dakota Pipeline Protesters, Nearby Residents Brace For 2017
Even though most of the protesters fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota have left, hundreds still remain here atop what is essentially a sheet of ice. One group of campers say there's a change taking hold at camp, which was once overrun by thousands who felt a sense of excitement about the gathering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLCC-FM Eugene.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 2
|Beathera
|9
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Dec 31
|DakotaKyd
|31
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec 13
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec 11
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC