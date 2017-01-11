Dakota Access protest policing costs exceed $22M
By Blake Nicholson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D.- The cost of policing the Dakota Access pipeline protests in North Dakota has surpassed $22 million _ an amount that would fund the state Treasury Department for two decades and $5 million more than the state set aside last year. Protest-related funding decisions will be made by state lawmakers during the 2017 session.
