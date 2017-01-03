Corps, tribes to judge: Reject Dakota...

Corps, tribes to judge: Reject Dakota Access company request

In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access Pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two Native American tribes that oppose the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline want a federal judge to reject an effort by the project's developer to get permission to finish the disputed four-state pipeline. BISMARCK, N.D. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two Native American tribes that oppose the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline have asked a federal judge to reject an effort by the four-state project's Texas-based developer to get permission to finish it.

