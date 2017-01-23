Changes mulled as synthetic drug sentences cause confusion

In this Nov. 14, 2012, file photo, packages of synthetic drugs are displayed in the North Dakota attorney general's office in the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. As drug enforcement authorities continue to sound alarms over the effects and accessibility of synthetic drugs, courts are struggling for consistency in dealing with substances whose popularity have outpaced the legal framework around them. The result is a sentencing process that's often bogged down by complex science and can yield uneven results in different courtrooms around the country.

