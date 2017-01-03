Change of course

Change of course

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Ward County commissioners plan to ask North Dakota's new governor to dismiss the former governor's removal proceedings against Sheriff Steve Kukowski. The commission voted Tuesday to write a letter to Gov. Doug Burgum to request that removal action be dropped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casi Bolon Mon Beathera 9
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Dec 31 DakotaKyd 31
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story Dec 13 Go figr 27
News Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave... Dec 11 how far 7
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 7 Don Birkholz 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Wind Chill Warning for Burleigh County was issued at January 03 at 9:32PM CST

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,707

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC