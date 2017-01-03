Burleigh County jail focuses on inmates' mental health
A county in North Dakota is taking a proactive approach to identifying jail inmates with mental health or addiction issues in hopes of cutting down on their time behind bars. Burleigh County has hired behavioral health specialist Mark Kemmet to screen people entering jail and received a federal grant to study incarceration rates of people with mental health and addiction problems, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
