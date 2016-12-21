Budget problems to top North Dakota L...

Budget problems to top North Dakota Legislative session

Newly elected Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is scheduled to get his first paycheck Tuesday, the same day the Legislature returns to face depressed crop and crude oil prices that have sent the state's once enviable economy sliding. But the wealthy businessman-turned-politician has pro-mised to forego a salary as an example of the cuts needed to gain control of what he has called runaway state spending.

