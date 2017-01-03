Born conjoined, N.D. girls beat surgical odds and are thriving at 11

Isabelle, left, and Abby Carlsen play at a toy store while Christmas shopping with their parents at Kirkland Mall on Dec. 21, 2016 in Bismarck, N.D. Twin sisters Abby, left, and Isabelle Carlsen play with cats on Dec. 21, 2016, at the Central Dakota Humane Society in Mandan, N.D. Twin sisters Abby, left, and Isabelle Carlsen pose for a photo taken by their father after they donated items to the Central Dakota Humane Society Dec. 21, 2016 in Mandan, N.D. Isabelle, left, dressed as Marie Curie, helps her sister Abby adjust her Jackie Kennedy costume for a school history presentation that the fifth graders were giving that day on Dec. 22, 2016 at Red Trail Elementary School in Mandan, N.D. Isabelle, right, and Abby Carlsen play around while getting ready for school in the morning Dec. 22, 2016 in Mandan, N.D. When Jesse Carlsen asked his 11-year-old daughters to pose for a picture at the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.