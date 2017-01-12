Born conjoined, girls beat surgical odds and are thriving at 11

Isabelle, left, and Abby Carlsen pose for a portrait Dec. 22, 2016 in Manda, N.D. Isabelle, left, and Abby Carlsen listen as their father Jesse tells them a secret while shopping Kirkland Mall Dec. 21, 2016 in Bismarck, N.D. Isabelle, right, and Abby Carlsen play a gag on their mother Amy while Christmas shopping with their parents at Kirkland Mall Dec. 21, 2016 in Bismarck, N.D. MANDAN, N.D. - When Jesse Carlsen asked his 11-year-old daughters to pose for a picture at the local humane society, where they had just donated toys for the cats and dogs, Abbigail and Isabelle knelt - an arm's length apart - and posed with goofy faces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.