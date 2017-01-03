Bismarck Public Works working hard to clear snow
Joe Biden, in one of his final acts as Vice-President, signed his ceremonial desk drawer to mark the final days of the Obama administration. The suspected gunman has been identified by multiple senior law enforcement sources as New Jersey born Esteban Santiago, 26, and said he had a military ID on him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 2
|Beathera
|9
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Dec 31
|DakotaKyd
|31
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec 13
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec 11
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC