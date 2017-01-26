Bismarck Mayor Mike Seminary addresses recall petition
At a coffee with the mayor event Friday morning, Seminary says he was the first and only leader to ask protesters to leave, and he has always supported law enforcement. "I was the first and only public leader to ask them to leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 14
|Loosey
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec '16
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec '16
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC