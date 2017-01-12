Bismarck Library helps make sure people know their rights
A new exhibit has popped up at the Bismarck library, and it is there to remind us of the freedoms we are guaranteed in our constitution. The rights that include the Freedom of Speech, the Freedom of Religion, and the Freedom of the Press.The exhibit will remain up through the month of February.
