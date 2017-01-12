Bis-Man Transit fares increasing Jan. 15

Bis-Man Transit fares increasing Jan. 15

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

"Fixed route customers who have purchased 30-day passes prior to [January] the 15 will be grandfathered in for the remaining days left on the 30-day pass. Paratransit punch cards can be used but the full three dollars must be paid starting January 15. We are working hard to make this transition as smooth as possible."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casi Bolon Jan 2 Beathera 9
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Dec 31 DakotaKyd 31
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story Dec 13 Go figr 27
News Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave... Dec '16 how far 7
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Wind Chill Warning for Burleigh County was issued at January 12 at 2:08PM CST

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC