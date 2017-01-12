Bis-Man Transit fares increasing Jan. 15
"Fixed route customers who have purchased 30-day passes prior to [January] the 15 will be grandfathered in for the remaining days left on the 30-day pass. Paratransit punch cards can be used but the full three dollars must be paid starting January 15. We are working hard to make this transition as smooth as possible."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 2
|Beathera
|9
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Dec 31
|DakotaKyd
|31
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec 13
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec '16
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC