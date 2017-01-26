Bill would eliminate campus 'safe spa...

Bill would eliminate campus 'safe spaces'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley News Live

A bill being debated Tuesday in Bismarck would guarantee free speech freedoms for students in the state University System. But also a consequence of the bill? Eliminating so called campus "safe spaces."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jan 23 nativeamericanmother 32
Casi Bolon Jan 14 Loosey 11
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story Dec '16 Go figr 27
News Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave... Dec '16 how far 7
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC