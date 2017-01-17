Army plans Dakota Access oil pipeline environmental study
This Sept. 29, 2016 file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the company building the oil pipeline, asked a a federal judge on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, to block the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from launching a full environmental study of the $3.8 billion pipeline's disputed crossing of a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.
