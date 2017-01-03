Antiques Roadshow
Cameras capture tales of family heirlooms, yard sale bargains and long-lost items salvaged from attics and basements, while experts reveal the fascinating truths about these finds. AR is in Birmingham, where host Mark L. Walberg heads to the historic site of Sloss Furnaces with appraiser Stuart Whitehurst to learn about iron antiques and the history of the iron and steel industry.
