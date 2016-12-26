Winter storm weakens but travel still hazardous in places

Madori Griffin, who said her car was snowed in, made her way through an intersection while walking to work in the intensive care unit of Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, N.D. CHICAGO>> The fury of the winter storm that swept into the northern Great Plains on Christmas Day was weakening this evening, but blowing and drifting snow continued to hamper travel in many areas. The combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds that forced vast stretches of highways in the Dakotas to be shut down Sunday continued into today, and authorities issued no-travel warnings for much of North Dakota.

