Testing completed of bridge damaged by pipeline protesters

North Dakota Department of Transportation bridge engineer John Ketterling, center, watches while a work crew pulls a concrete core sample from the Backwater Bridge over Cantapeta Creek Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, near Cannon Ball, N.D, to determine if repairs are needed after a vehicle was burned on the bridge during Dakota Access Pipeline protest activities. Snow drifts along concrete barriers on the Backwater Bridge over Cantapeta Creek Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, near Cannon Ball, N.D. North Dakota Department of Transportation engineers are determining if repairs are needed after a vehicle was burned on the bridge during Dakota Access Pipeline protest activities.

