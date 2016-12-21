Testing completed of bridge damaged b...

Testing completed of bridge damaged by pipeline protesters

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Decatur Daily

North Dakota Department of Transportation bridge engineer John Ketterling, center, watches while a work crew pulls a concrete core sample from the Backwater Bridge over Cantapeta Creek Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, near Cannon Ball, N.D, to determine if repairs are needed after a vehicle was burned on the bridge during Dakota Access Pipeline protest activities. Snow drifts along concrete barriers on the Backwater Bridge over Cantapeta Creek Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, near Cannon Ball, N.D. North Dakota Department of Transportation engineers are determining if repairs are needed after a vehicle was burned on the bridge during Dakota Access Pipeline protest activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Casi Bolon Dec 16 Hitandquit 8
News Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story Dec 13 Go figr 27
News Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave... Dec 11 how far 7
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 7 Don Birkholz 1
Michael Gideon Adkins Dec 2 Mike 1
News Officers douse pipeline protesters in subfreezi... Nov 30 MASTERBLASTER 3
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,326 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,357

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC