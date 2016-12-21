Snow delays response to rural Bismarc...

Snow delays response to rural Bismarck fire

All the occupants of a house on the 2200 block of 162nd Ave NW made it out safely after a fire started in their garage around 9 a.m. Bismarck Rural Fire did its best to get to the house but had to wait about a mile away for more than a half-hour until Burleigh County road crews could plow them a path. "They were listening.

