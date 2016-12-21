Slumberland Furniture donates mattresses, box springs to families in need
Slumberland Furniture helps make 'Home for the Holidays' for families in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Since 1993, the program has donated more than 26,000 mattresses and box springs to families sleeping without a mattress.
