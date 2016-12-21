Santa spreads holiday cheer at Bismarck hospitals
He delivered presents and candy canes to the children in the pediatric wards and the neonatal intensive care units in both Sanford and St. Alexius hospitals. The kids were all smiles seeing Santa jingling his bells and ho ho hoing his way down the hallway to their doors.
