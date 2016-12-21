Morton County Sheriff's Department releases names of victims in house explosion

Morton County Sheriff's Department says 58-year-old Elizabeth Howe was found dead at the scene and her husband, 60-year-old Clyde Howe died at the hospital. Elizabeth's daughter and Clyde's stepdaughter, 17-year-old Elianna Vazquez, is still being treated at a Bismarck hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.