Light of Peace spreads joy through North Dakota
The light is lit in Bethlehem and taken to Austria where it is dispersed across Europe and then on to the US. It lands in New York and spreads out across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Casi Bolon
|Dec 16
|Hitandquit
|8
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec 13
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec 11
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Officers douse pipeline protesters in subfreezi...
|Nov 30
|MASTERBLASTER
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC