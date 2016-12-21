HUD awards more than $1.9 million in funding to organizations in N.D.

Thursday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a total of $1,903,991 to organizations in North Dakota as part of its Continuum of Care Program. In a statment, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said: "All North Dakotans deserve access to safe, healthy housing, and today's funds will help families and individuals secure permanent housing in North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.