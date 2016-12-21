How to Help the Water Protectors at S...

How to Help the Water Protectors at Standing Rock

A petition has been submitted to the North Dakota Supreme Court that requests their permission to temporarily allow out-of-state attorneys to defend the water protectors who were arrested at Standing Rock , North Dakota. The petition was created by Water Protector Legal Collective , which aims to provide legal resources to the protestors and those affected by the events at Standing Rock.

