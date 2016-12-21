Heaven's Helpers Soup Caf asks for help before move
It's the season of giving, and the Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe is in need of some help before they move into their new building in March. They are only 25% of the way to their $500,000 goal and are asking for donations to keep their doors open.
