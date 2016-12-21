Drivers urged to stay off roads as sn...

Drivers urged to stay off roads as snow, ice hit much of Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

A dangerous winter storm is threatening millions of people across the U.S. Snow and ice are sweeping across the upper Midwest, producing blizzard warnings in much of North and South Dakota. Dangerous rain conditions stretch from parts of Minnesota all the way south to Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 5 hr LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Casi Bolon Dec 16 Hitandquit 8
News Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story Dec 13 Go figr 27
News Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave... Dec 11 how far 7
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 7 Don Birkholz 1
Michael Gideon Adkins Dec 2 Mike 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,806 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,134

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC