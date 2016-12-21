Drivers urged to stay off roads as snow, ice hit much of Midwest
A dangerous winter storm is threatening millions of people across the U.S. Snow and ice are sweeping across the upper Midwest, producing blizzard warnings in much of North and South Dakota. Dangerous rain conditions stretch from parts of Minnesota all the way south to Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|5 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Casi Bolon
|Dec 16
|Hitandquit
|8
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec 13
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec 11
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC