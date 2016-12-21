Dakota Access protests expose raw divisions and emotions in North Dakota
Thousands of Native Americans, veterans and environmentalists created an encampment in rural North Dakota to protest the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline. Thousands of Native Americans, veterans and environmentalists created an encampment in rural North Dakota to protest the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Casi Bolon
|Dec 16
|Hitandquit
|8
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec 13
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec 11
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Officers douse pipeline protesters in subfreezi...
|Nov 30
|MASTERBLASTER
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC