City of Bismarck declares snow emergency
A Snow Emergency will be in effect for the City of Bismarck as of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 and all designated snow emergency routes are included in this emergency declaration. Parking is prohibited on designated snow emergency routes; vehicles must be removed from these roadways and parked off the street, on driveways, or parking ramps.
