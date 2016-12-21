City of Bismarck declares snow emergency

City of Bismarck declares snow emergency

Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

A Snow Emergency will be in effect for the City of Bismarck as of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 and all designated snow emergency routes are included in this emergency declaration. Parking is prohibited on designated snow emergency routes; vehicles must be removed from these roadways and parked off the street, on driveways, or parking ramps.

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Burleigh County was issued at December 26 at 6:09AM CST

Bismarck, ND

