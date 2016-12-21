Chef donates her time to make home-cooked holiday meals
The Ronald McDonald house in Bismarck has been serving families for almost 25 years now, and this Christmas they have something special lined up for the families at the home. A local chef spends her Christmas holiday cooking a four-course meal to families at the Ronald McDonald house in Bismarck.
