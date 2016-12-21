Bridge near pipeline protest likely to reopen _ eventually
U.S. Navy veteran Kash Jackson rides a horse during a march with fellow veterans and Native American to a closed bridge outside the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. BISMARCK, N.D. - Reopening a bridge near the main Dakota Access pipeline protest encampment is key to restoring better relations between the state and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, according to North Dakota's now-former governor and the tribal chairman, but the effort will take weeks if not months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Casi Bolon
|Dec 16
|Hitandquit
|8
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec 13
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec 11
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Officers douse pipeline protesters in subfreezi...
|Nov 30
|MASTERBLASTER
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC