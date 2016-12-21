Bridge near pipeline protest likely to reopen _ eventually

U.S. Navy veteran Kash Jackson rides a horse during a march with fellow veterans and Native American to a closed bridge outside the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. BISMARCK, N.D. - Reopening a bridge near the main Dakota Access pipeline protest encampment is key to restoring better relations between the state and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, according to North Dakota's now-former governor and the tribal chairman, but the effort will take weeks if not months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.