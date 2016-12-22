Black Snake Bleeding Out: How DAPL Is Duping Investors
The Dakota Access pipeline is yet another violent variable in the equation of environmental racism that plagues the United States, and the world-to the peril of Indigenous and low-wealth communities of color everywhere. The financial implications of this decision are both far reaching and profound, and may signal the death knell of DAPL."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Casi Bolon
|Dec 16
|Hitandquit
|8
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec 13
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec 11
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Officers douse pipeline protesters in subfreezi...
|Nov 30
|MASTERBLASTER
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC