Bismarck Public Works Department works to push, move snow throughout the city
More than a foot of snow has been dumped in the Bismarck area, and the Public Works Snow Removal Crew has been working around the clock to try to keep the roads clear for residents. Since Christmas morning snow removal crews at the Public Works Department have been running steady plowing up the aftermaths of the latest winter storm.
