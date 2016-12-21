Bismarck Public Works Department work...

Bismarck Public Works Department works to push, move snow throughout the city

Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

More than a foot of snow has been dumped in the Bismarck area, and the Public Works Snow Removal Crew has been working around the clock to try to keep the roads clear for residents. Since Christmas morning snow removal crews at the Public Works Department have been running steady plowing up the aftermaths of the latest winter storm.

