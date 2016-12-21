Bismarck on track to exceed snowfall record Thursday, December 29
Rick Krolak, observing program leader at the Bismarck office of the National Weather Service, tells The Bismarck Tribune the average seasonal total is 51.2 inches. The city has already seen 43.5 inches of snow as of Tuesday.
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Casi Bolon
|Dec 16
|Hitandquit
|8
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec 13
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec 11
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
