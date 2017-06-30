Western Prelacy News - 6/30/17
June 30, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org On this Independence Day, we honor the vision of the founding fathers and salute the valor of all who fought for freedom. May God grace our leaders with His divine wisdom, safeguard our armed forces, and bless this nation and its citizenry.
