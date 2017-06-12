County waste floor rates to increase
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors approved floor rates, based partially on increased landfill rates, that might surprise some residents when they see their trash bills in July. Assistant County Administrator Rick Benson said the action taken Tuesday was the next phase of changes in the county's waste management department - in rates and "in the way we do business."
