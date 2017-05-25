No ropes: Climber attempts one of USA...

No ropes: Climber attempts one of USA's toughesta

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: USA Today

Giovanni Traversi, a 26 year-old rock climber, is rightfully exhausted. For the past two years he's been training to climb a highball boulder problem called Too Big To Flail in Bishop, California No ropes: Climber attempts one of USA's toughest boulders Giovanni Traversi, a 26 year-old rock climber, is rightfully exhausted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bishop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stories from California: Bishop Jun 10 Angie Across America 1
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan '17 CarToonerville 134
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
News Celebrating Independence (Jul '09) May '16 mhm 4
News Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMP YES 2
Poplar planes (Mar '16) Mar '16 Joe 2
News Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06) Nov '15 grown2curiouslite 552
See all Bishop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bishop Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Inyo County was issued at June 15 at 1:20PM PDT

Bishop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bishop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bishop, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC