June residents eye high country dams as runoff season approaches; SCE says dams are safe

Far above June Lake in the high Sierra backcountry, three reservoirs created by three different dams perch in the glacier-carved Rush Creek drainage. Owned and operated by Southern California Edison, Waugh Lake, Gem Lake and Agnew Lake dams have formed three lakes, which hold back the waters of Rush Creek until it plunges down to the community of June Lake via a spectacular waterfall at the west edge of town.

